Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance also posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.38. 7,943,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,030. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

