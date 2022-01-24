Zacks: Brokerages Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.23). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 549,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,252. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $318.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AC Immune by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AC Immune by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AC Immune by 5,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

