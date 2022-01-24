Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHUY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

CHUY stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.07. 9,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,443. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $496.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

