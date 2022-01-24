Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.12 Million

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report sales of $432.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $514.90 million and the lowest is $360.30 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $322.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 186,168 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.66 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

