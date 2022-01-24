Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.32 Million

Analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report sales of $57.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.17 million and the lowest is $56.90 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $218.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.70 million to $218.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $240.76 million, with estimates ranging from $235.50 million to $245.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.41. 3,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.13. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $84.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

