Zacks: Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.00 Million

Analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post $24.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted sales of $23.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $100.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.70 million to $100.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $112.37 million, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $118.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in O2Micro International by 678.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in O2Micro International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in O2Micro International during the second quarter worth about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O2Micro International by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in O2Micro International by 29.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

OIIM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 234,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.73.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

