Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report sales of $10.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $10.55 billion. Oracle reported sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $42.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $44.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.53 billion to $44.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $82.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

