Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to Hold

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $5.47. 83,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,114. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

