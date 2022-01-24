Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MVST opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Microvast has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Microvast will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $26,434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter worth about $15,679,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter worth about $12,330,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter worth about $12,330,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter worth about $11,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

