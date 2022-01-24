Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Biopharma Holdings is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing and commercializing therapies for patient in endocrinology, neurology and gastroenterology. The company’s principal product includes Gvoke(R), a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia and Keveyis(R), the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, formerly known as Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, IL. “

XERS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

