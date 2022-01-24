Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of RMTI opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 144.56% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

