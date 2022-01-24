Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $876.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shopify shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Supply chain delays, as well as increased costs for materials, labor, shipping or advertising, are expected to remain as overhangs on growth prospects. Higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. The company reported disappointing third-quarter 2021 results. While revenues increased on a year-over-year basis driven by robust performances from Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions, earnings declined due to higher operating expenses. It also provided a tepid fourth-quarter outlook. However, Shopify expects the fourth quarter to contribute the largest share of full-year revenues while Gross Merchandise Volume is expected to continue to grow faster than the e-commerce market.”

Get Shopify alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,584.20.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $882.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,372.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1,442.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a 52 week low of $868.75 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Shopify by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.