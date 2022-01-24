Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

