Zeepin Price Tops $0.0007 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $362,709.73 and $51,546.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,177.52 or 0.06508750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00057608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,471.80 or 1.00049451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

