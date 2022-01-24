Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.0813

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $893,208.06 and approximately $19,200.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00251972 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00080261 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00092860 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002916 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,984,397 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

