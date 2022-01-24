Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.45.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

