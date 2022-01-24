Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several research firms recently commented on ZYME. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,380,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

ZYME opened at $11.21 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $521.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

