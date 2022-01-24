Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.83.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYME. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
In other news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zymeworks stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $521.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $53.50.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.
Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.