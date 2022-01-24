Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYME. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 586,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 31,230 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $521.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

