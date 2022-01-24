Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,681 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth $113,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

