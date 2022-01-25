-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Minim’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Minim posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

MINM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Minim has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

