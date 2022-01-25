$0.11 EPS Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.16. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275,179 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,367,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROAD stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. 741,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,829. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

