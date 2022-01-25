-$0.35 EPS Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.46). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radius Health.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.
In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Radius Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Radius Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $26.16.
About Radius Health
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
