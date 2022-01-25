$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.76. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWB traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.10. 8,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

