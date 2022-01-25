$1.17 EPS Expected for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. American International Group posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 276,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,327. American International Group has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

