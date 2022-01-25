$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 51,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 486.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.08. 61,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

