$1.62 EPS Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

UNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in UniFirst by 25.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 6.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in UniFirst by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $192.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.56. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $185.72 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

