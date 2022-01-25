1,000 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $21.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $483.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.65 and a 200 day moving average of $479.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.68 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

