10,141 Shares in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 175,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRON. Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.64.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

