112,640 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 80.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 672.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 84,772 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

THS opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

