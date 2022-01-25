11,370 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

