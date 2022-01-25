$132.26 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to announce sales of $132.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the lowest is $118.52 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $436.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $422.30 million to $450.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $623.88 million, with estimates ranging from $606.75 million to $641.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share.

TPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,044.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,296.46. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $785.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.