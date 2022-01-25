$135.05 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report sales of $135.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.49 million and the lowest is $133.60 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $131.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.23 million to $527.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $554.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.74 million to $557.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 526,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,756.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

