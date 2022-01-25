1,443 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Morningstar comprises 1.6% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $312,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,788,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,337 shares of company stock valued at $61,258,842. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,699. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.30 and a 200 day moving average of $289.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

