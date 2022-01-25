$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.77 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $9.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

NYSE CWK traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. 11,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,799. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

