$2.86 EPS Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $3.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings per share of $4.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $11.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,242,928. The firm has a market cap of $432.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average of $160.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $593,484,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $298,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

