20,000 Shares in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) Purchased by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHAU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,084,000.

Get Aesther Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:AEHAU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.