2,193 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $225.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.31 and a 200 day moving average of $290.07. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

