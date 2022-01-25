235,725 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 235,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Switch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Switch by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 425,635 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWCH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

