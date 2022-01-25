23,896 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Bought by Zeno Research LLC

Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. World Wrestling Entertainment makes up 1.1% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $4,008,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.
Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. 1,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.38.
World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.
About World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
