23,896 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Bought by Zeno Research LLC

Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. World Wrestling Entertainment makes up 1.1% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $4,008,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. 1,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.