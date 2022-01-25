$24.09 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $24.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the highest is $31.34 million. Codexis reported sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $104.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $111.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $122.37 million, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $131.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 50,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 1.55.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

