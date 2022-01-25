250,000 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Purchased by Scoggin Management LP

Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,000. APi Group makes up 1.1% of Scoggin Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scoggin Management LP owned about 0.11% of APi Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in APi Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in APi Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. 9,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.