27,889 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after buying an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,774,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after buying an additional 140,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

