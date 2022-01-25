2,811 Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 80,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 110.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at about $3,085,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

