30,307 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,307 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,351,000. Intuit comprises 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Intuit by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.90.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $16.84 on Tuesday, hitting $517.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,276. The company has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $625.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

