3,041 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,071,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.26. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $88.52 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

