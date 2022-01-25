37,628 Shares in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Vocera Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 501,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,555 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

VCRA stock opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

