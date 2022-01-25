$435.01 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report $435.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.04 million and the lowest is $435.00 million. SMART Global reported sales of $304.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. SMART Global has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SMART Global shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,532 shares of company stock worth $2,241,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,555,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 673.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,211,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.