$450.88 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post $450.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $499.08 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $430.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,620. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

