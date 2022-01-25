$5.17 EPS Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.08. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $20.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.39 to $20.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $19.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after acquiring an additional 47,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.52. 413,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average is $153.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.