$5.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $4.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $18.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $20.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.09 to $21.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $140.24. 467,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,290. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $110.02 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

